Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779,501 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of VEREIT worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of VER stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

