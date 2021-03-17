Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 212,865 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 212,865 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

