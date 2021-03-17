HeartBout Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $284,498.98 and approximately $206.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

