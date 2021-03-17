Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.33

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $603.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00236869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013097 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,546,005,044 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.