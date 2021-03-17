Hedget (HGET) Trading 43.4% Higher This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Hedget has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00014863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

