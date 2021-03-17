HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $429.78 million and approximately $159,418.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00037274 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008084 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00016316 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

