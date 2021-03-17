HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

3/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.20 ($95.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.50 ($84.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.69. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €74.04 ($87.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.