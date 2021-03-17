Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 7.5%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $213.64 and last traded at $215.04. 569,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 256,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

