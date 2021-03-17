Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLXA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

NASDAQ HLXA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,141. Helix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

