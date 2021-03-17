HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.91 ($92.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFG shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

HFG stock opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is €68.11 and its 200-day moving average is €55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

