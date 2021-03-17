Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 11th total of 136,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $563.46 million, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

