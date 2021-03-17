HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $6,329.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $6,329.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.83 or 1.00102696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9,399.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00084696 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,065,874 coins and its circulating supply is 260,930,724 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.