Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 1,040,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,206. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

