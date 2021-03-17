Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price rose 6.9% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $112.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $110.03 and last traded at $109.60. Approximately 433,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 209,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.57.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Herc by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

