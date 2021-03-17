Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 461,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:HRTG remained flat at $$11.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 94,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.