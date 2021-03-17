Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $814,428.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00009527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $814,428.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

