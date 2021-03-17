HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,152.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $130,152.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034049 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.