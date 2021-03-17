Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.05

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 636049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The firm has a market cap of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

