Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.88. 27,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,825. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.