Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Shares of HES traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 27,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

