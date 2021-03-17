HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $917.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

