HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $917.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
