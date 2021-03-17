HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.66. HG shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 61,900 shares.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

