Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Raised by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 738,595 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for approximately 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $48,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 1,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

