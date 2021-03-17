Hiveterminal Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,180.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $940,806.95 and $17,180.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

