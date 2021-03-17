Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIHI stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12. Holiday Island has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

