HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

HFC stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

