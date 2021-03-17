Holo (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Holo has traded up 128.9% against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $575.30 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00643993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00024953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033815 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,457,909,158 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.