Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.65

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 521620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.