HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,135.51

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,135.51 ($14.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,172 ($15.31). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.26), with a volume of 862,288 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,068.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,135.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

