Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $57,183.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00078912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.83 or 0.00607407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.