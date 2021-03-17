Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.05. 76,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

