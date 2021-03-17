HOQU Market Cap Tops $302,490.58 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $302,490.58 and $453,359.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

