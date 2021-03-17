Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 987 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.