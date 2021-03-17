Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.69 and traded as high as C$17.73. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 7,027 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.69.

