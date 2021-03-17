Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.76 million.

HEX opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.73. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$4.03 and a 52-week high of C$6.44.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

