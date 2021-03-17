Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 361,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

