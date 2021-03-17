Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 11% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price shot up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.09. 195,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 144,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
