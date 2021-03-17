Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 11% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price shot up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.09. 195,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 144,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

