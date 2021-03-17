Howard E. Woolley Buys 1,915 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 1,844,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

