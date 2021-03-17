Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Howmet Aerospace worth $122,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.