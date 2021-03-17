H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.69

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.69 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 298.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 12,127 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.69. The company has a market cap of £118.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

