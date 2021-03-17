Humaniq Price Hits $0.0111 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $74,768.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.79 or 0.00635186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034004 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

