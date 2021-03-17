Humaniq Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $74,072.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

