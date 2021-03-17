Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.61

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.61 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 20.66 ($0.27). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,288,855 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £78.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.61.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

