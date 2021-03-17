HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.04 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $29.04 million and $9.32 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00633334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034214 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

