Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 644,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $195.13 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.