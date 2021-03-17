Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $291.92 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $58,543.08 or 0.99828752 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $291.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00459091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00061506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00157746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.44 or 0.00583936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

