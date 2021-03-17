Huobi Token (HT) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $14.47 or 0.00026344 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $500.79 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00663198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00035211 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,481,086 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

