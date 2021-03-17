HUSD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $567.77 million and approximately $1.03 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 567,222,648 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

