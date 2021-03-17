Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $471.22

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 471.22 ($6.16) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.38), with a volume of 43,230 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

