Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.23 and last traded at $62.88. 734,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 410,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

